FIFA attacks Egypt team

A new dispute over the 2026 World Cup has arisen between FIFA and the Egyptian national team. The world football headquarters has demanded changes to the official equipment of the “Pharaohs“, as some of its elements do not comply with the regulations for the World Cup, reports Gong.bg.

Among the main requirements is the removal of the seven stars from the emblem of the Egyptian national team. They symbolize the country's record seven titles in the African Cup of Nations tournament and are an important symbol for local supporters. However, FIFA reminds that during World Cups, stars can only be placed on teams by national teams that have won the world title.

There will also be changes to the shirt numbers. The previous golden numbers will not be used, as according to the requirements of the football headquarters they do not provide sufficient visibility during television broadcasts. In their place, Egypt will have to use white numbers.

The Egyptian Football Federation confirmed that they have already received FIFA's instructions and are working on the necessary adjustments. The expectations are that the updated version of the team will be ready in time for the Egyptians' first match at the 2026 World Cup against Belgium.

The decision has caused mixed reactions among fans, as the seven stars are a symbol of the most successful national team in the history of African football. Despite the dissatisfaction, however, Egypt will have to comply with FIFA's requirements in order to participate in the World Cup with approved equipment.