Manuel Neuer admitted that he sometimes does not understand what his young colleagues in the team are saying

Legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer admits that over the years he increasingly feels the gap between his generation and the young footballers in the national team. The 40-year-old goalkeeper told curious stories from his past and shared how the football world is changing, writes the DPA agency, reports BTA. The 2014 world champion returned to the German squad for the 2026 World Cup and is among the most experienced players at the tournament in North America. In a video by the German Football Association, Neuer revealed that his first memories of listening to music are related to the now almost forgotten Walkman device.

“I have to be honest and say that in the beginning I had a Walkman“, Neuer told his colleague in the national team Oliver Baumann. Baumann, for his part, admitted to using a portable CD player.

The two goalkeepers also discussed the differences in communication between generations. According to Neuer, young stars of German football such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz use language and expressions that are sometimes difficult for older players to understand. “I think if we are all moving in the same direction, it is okay if the language is a little different“, commented the Bayern Munich captain.

Neuer also spoke about the changes in his lifestyle in recent years. The goalkeeper revealed that he has been following a special diet for a long time, which helps him maintain a high level despite his age. “I eat gluten-free and lactose-free. I have no allergies or intolerances. I just found that this way I recover faster and I can start the next training session in better condition. "I have had a very positive experience with this regime since 2017," explained the veteran.

Although he already belongs to the most experienced generation in the German national team, Manuel Neuer remains one of the leading figures in the Bundesliga and an important part of Germany's ambitions at the World Cup.