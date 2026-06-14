Born in a refugee camp, now a hero for Australia: Nestori Irankunda fulfilled his dream at the 2026 World Cup

The story of Nestori Irankunda is one of the most inspiring at the World Cup. The Tanzanian-born striker became a hero for Australia after scoring the first goal in a 2-0 victory over Turkey and helping the “Socceroos“ take an important step towards the knockout phase of the 2026 World Cup, BTA reports. The success tied Australia with Group D leaders the USA on points, while Turkey and Paraguay remain without an asset after the first round.

Irankunda opened the scoring in impressive fashion – with his characteristic sprint from deep and a powerful finishing shot. After the goal, the 20-year-old celebrated at the corner flag in the iconic manner of Australian football legend Tim Cahill.

“Timmy Cahill is my biggest inspiration when it comes to football, him and Lionel Messi. Tim Cahill is the greatest Australian in my opinion and I just thought if I score I will do the same as him and I have to do it“, said Irankunda after the match.

With that goal he became Australia's youngest goalscorer in World Cup history. His path to the big stage is remarkable. His parents are from Burundi and he himself was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania before the family settled in Adelaide. It was there that his football story began, which led him to professional football. In 2024, German giants Bayern Munich signed the talented striker from Adelaide United, and he currently plays for English club Watford.

Irankunda impresses not only with his goals, but also with his speed. His maximum measured speed on the pitch reaches an impressive 37 kilometers per hour, making him one of the fastest players in the tournament.

Interestingly, he is not the only Australian international with a similar life story. His teammates Aouar Mabil and Mohamed Toure were also born in refugee camps. Mabil was born in Kenya to South Sudanese parents, while Toure was born in a camp in Guinea after his family left Liberia.

The stories of these footballers are proof that the path from a refugee camp to the world stage is possible when talent, hard work and perseverance go hand in hand.