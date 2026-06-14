Juventus management is preparing serious changes in the composition and management structure of the club

The new Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali and head coach Luciano Spalletti (pictured) held an important meeting in Forte Dei Marmi, where they discussed the future of the club and the team's construction for the next season, writes “Sport Mediaset”. The talks were not only related to transfer policy. Changes in the sports, technical and administrative staff were also on the agenda, with the main goal being a clearer distribution of responsibilities after the period of management of Damien Comolli. Giorgio Chiellini is expected to play an increasingly important role in the club. The former Juventus captain has already increased his influence behind the scenes and could become one of Carnevali's closest associates.

However, the main topic remains selection. After missing out on the next edition of the Champions League, the club will have to compensate for serious financial losses, which makes the sale of some of its leading players entirely possible.

Among the names that could bring in significant income are Gleason Bremer, Kefren Thuram and Andrea Cambiasso. The future of Jonathan David, who arrived as a free agent but has so far failed to live up to high expectations, remains unclear.

At the same time, Juventus has identified a group of players around whom it wants to build the team. Among them are Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli and Pierre Kalulu.

In terms of new signings, the club is looking for at least two big names with international experience. Among the options being discussed are goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu“ Martinez and striker Alexandre Seurlot. In case of possible sales in defense and midfield, additional transfers are expected.

The management also has another goal - increasing the number of Italian players in the squad, in order to return the stronger identity of the team, characteristic of the most successful periods in the club's history. The situation surrounding Dušan Vlahović remains particularly curious. After parting ways with Comolli, relations between the Serbian striker and the club seem to be better, and Spalletti does not hide his desire to keep him in the team.

The key issue, however, remains the financial one. At the moment, the two parties are still far from an agreement, and in the coming weeks it will become clear whether Vlahović will stay in Turin or seek a new challenge.