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Sports on TV on Monday (June 22)

Sports on TV on Monday (June 22)

What can we watch on TV today

Jun 22, 2026 07:12 26

Sports on TV on Monday (June 22) - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The focus on sports events on June 22, Monday, 2026 falls on interesting matches from the World Cup.

Here's what you can watch directly on your local sports TV channels:

Football

World Cup:



20:00: Argentina – Austria BNT 3

00:00: France – Iraq BNT 1, BNT 3

Tuesday

03:00: Norway – Senegal BNT 1, BNT 3

Tennis

Men's tournament in Eastbourne:

1:00 PM: Max Sport 1


Bulgaria