The focus on sports events on June 22, Monday, 2026 falls on interesting matches from the World Cup.
Here's what you can watch directly on your local sports TV channels:
Football
World Cup:
20:00: Argentina – Austria BNT 3
00:00: France – Iraq BNT 1, BNT 3
Tuesday
03:00: Norway – Senegal BNT 1, BNT 3
Tennis
Men's tournament in Eastbourne:
1:00 PM: Max Sport 1
Sports on TV on Monday (June 22)
What can we watch on TV today
Jun 22, 2026 07:12 26
The focus on sports events on June 22, Monday, 2026 falls on interesting matches from the World Cup.