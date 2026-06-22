Sensation: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon after nearly four years

Serina Williams will once again be part of Wimbledon. The former world number 1 received an invitation to participate in the singles tournament, after it was previously announced that she would also play in the doubles competition with her sister Venus.

This will be the American legend's return to the court in an official singles match for the first time in nearly four years. Her last appearance was at the US Open, when she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in an emotional match, after which many thought her career was over.

In recent weeks, Williams has already taken the first steps towards her comeback. She played doubles with Canadian Victoria Mboko at the tournament in Queens, where she showed good signs, especially with her serve. In Berlin, however, her participation together with Karolina Muchova ended in the first round.

Serina remains one of the greatest tennis players in history. Together with her sister Venus and her father Richard, she completely changed the face of women's tennis in the late 90s and early 2000s.

At Wimbledon, the American has a total of 14 titles - seven in singles, six in doubles and one in mixed doubles. In this indicator, she is second only to legends Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

On the threshold of her 45th birthday, Serena Williams will try to achieve something that many consider impossible - to win a 24th Grand Slam title and equal Margaret Court's record. The American currently has 23 trophies from the most prestigious tournaments in tennis.