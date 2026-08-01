Belgian giants sign Bulgarian footballer

Bulgarian footballer Sylvester Jasper is now officially a new signing for Belgian club Standard Liege. He was signed by Zhelezničar Pancevo, and according to local media reports, the deal is worth 1.5 million euros, "Mach Telegraf" reported.

Jasper's contract runs until June 2029, with an option for another season.

"After a great season in Serbia, I am happy to take the next step in my career. I think the project with Standard Liege is exactly what I am looking for right now, and I can't wait to take on this exciting challenge," said the footballer.

The deal was finalized in the last two days, and yesterday the media in both countries revealed many details about the negotiations and the transfer. Jasper is the child of a marriage between a Bulgarian and a Nigerian, with his mother being from Dupnitsa and a very close relative of the local legend Marek Sasho Pargov, as well as his son Ivaylo Pargov. Jasper himself maintains a strong connection with Bulgaria, speaks the language well and did not hesitate when he was called up to the country's youth national team, for which he recorded 4 matches.

The footballer, who will turn 25 in September, has gone through the schools of Queens Park Rangers and Fulham, and in his career has also played for the Scottish Hibernian, the Portuguese Portimonense and the Polish Slask Wroclaw. Last season he arrived in Serbia, where he became part of the successful season of the championship sensation - Zhelezničar Pancevo (34 matches - 7 goals - 7 assists), helping the “diesels” to the first place from Pančevo for the European club tournaments.

After several offers from Belgium, Jasper moved to Standard after the second offer from this club, which was for 1.5 million euros and bonuses for achievements.

Standard's sports director and legend of Belgian football - Marc Wilmots, said: “Sylvester is a player with very interesting statistics and last season finished in the ideal squad of the Serbian league. He is fast, strong in attack and recovering the ball on counterattacks and will give our coaching staff more options.“