The CSKA management is about to finalize a transfer with which they will strengthen the right flank of their defense. The “Bulgarian Army“ have set their sights on the 22-year-old right-back from Botev (Vratsa) Tamimu Waru. Media speculation and information in sports circles indicate that the deal is extremely close to being realized.

What do we know about the potential new addition?

Position and profile: Born on May 3, 2003 in Dzugu, the defender plays as a classic right-back. He has excellent speed and defensive stability.

Born on May 3, 2003 in Dzugu, the defender plays as a classic right-back. He has excellent speed and defensive stability. International experience: Waru is a current national of his homeland Benin , regularly receiving call-ups for his country's representative team.

Waru is a current national of his homeland , regularly receiving call-ups for his country's representative team. Career in Bulgaria: He arrived in his native efbet League in February 2026, when he signed with Botev (Vratsa). He quickly established himself as a key figure in the Vratsa team under the leadership of the staff and became a favorite of the local community.

His role in CSKA

The African footballer is expected to arrive in Sofia to become a direct alternative and competition to the Spaniard David Pastor. CSKA's coaching staff insisted on bringing in a new player in this area in order to have greater depth in the squad for the upcoming championship battles.

The transfer relations between the two clubs remain very active, after earlier in the year players such as Marin Orlinov and Ioan Bornosuzov headed towards Vratsa. Now, however, the direction is the opposite and Waru will take a serious step forward in his career, dressing the “red” team.

Sources: Blitz, BNR and News.bg