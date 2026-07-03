UEFA changes referees for the second leg between Levski and Borac

UEFA has changed the refereeing team for the second leg between Levski and Borac Banja Luka, scheduled for July 14 (Tuesday) at 8:30 PM at the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium.

Initially, a Turkish refereeing trio was to officiate the match, with Oguzhan Çakır appointed as the head referee. A change has been made, with the head referee for the second leg being Englishman Andrew Madley. He has considerable experience. He is 42 years old and is a teacher by profession. His assistants will be his compatriots Neil Davis and Blake Antrobus. The fourth official is Stuart Atwell, and the VAR referees are also from the Island - Michael Salisbury is the head, and Sean Macey-Ellis will assist him.

Andrew Madley has already refereed a match for a Bulgarian team in European tournaments. On July 29, 2021, the Briton was the head referee of the second leg between the Czech team Slovacko and Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. The match ended 1:0 for the Czechs, leading to penalties, in which the team from Plovdiv won 3:2 and qualified for the next phase. In the next round, Lokomotiv was eliminated from the tournament by Copenhagen with a total score of 3:5 (1:1 and 2:4).

Christian Makun continues to be among the names mentioned in the Turkish press.

As is known, interest in the Levski defender is from the third in the Super League Trabzonspor and the seventh Samsunspor.

It is the latter that has also taken steps to attract the Venezuelan international, informs samsunhaber.com. The club wants to seriously strengthen itself in the summer in order to be able to pursue higher goals in the new season, and one of the targets is the 26-year-old defender.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed in Turkey that Samsunspor is ready to pay Levski the 3 million euros they want.

From "Gerena" however, they are willing to sell him at the end of the transfer window, when the "blues" will have finished qualifying for the European tournaments.

Arda will attract 19-year-old defender Viktor Lyubenov from Levski. The youngster is on trial with the Kardzhali team and has been approved by coach Alexander Tunchev, writes "Tema Sport".

The club will take him according to the scheme under which it transferred another from "Gerena" in the summer - the young striker Preslav Bachev. Arda paid a modest amount for him, with Levski retaining a percentage of the player's future sale. The same will be done with the deal with Lyubenov.

Lyubenov made his debut for the "blues" men's team in the 2023/24 season, recording two matches in the First League and 1 for the Bulgarian Cup. After that, however, he only played for Levski's reserve team in the Southwestern Third League. Last campaign, Ljubenov was loaned to the second-division Hebar. For the market players, he was on the field in a total of 23 matches in all tournaments, in which he scored 1 goal.

Everton Bala signed with a Brazilian agency that will take care of his image. The top scorer of Levski and the First League chose ZQ Assessoria as a partner.

The company will create content on the attacking footballer's social networks. The 27-year-old South American joins his compatriot and new teammate at the "blues" Reinaldo, who is also part of the agency's portfolio.

At the same time, Levski released a video with their new signing Alex Centelles. The Spanish left-back answered a blitz of questions of various nature. He said he is a Barcelona fan and his football idol is Lionel Messi. The defender predicts a new "Ballon d'Or" for Ousmane Dembele.

Senteyes preferred Jordi Alba and Xavi over Marc Cucurreia and Pedri. The new defender of the "blues" said that his favorite food is paella.