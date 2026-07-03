Hot hours in the NBA: Mega transfers rearrange the forces, LeBron enters the market

The opening of the free agent market and the transfer window in the National Basketball Association (NBA) have brought unprecedented dynamics in the last hours. The big favorites quickly changed their appearance after the new salary cap officially came into effect from $164.961 million for the 2026-27 season.

Highlights from the league's most important trades:

Jaylen Brown traded to Philadelphia 76ers : In a shocking blockbuster deal, the Boston Celtics sent the former MVP to the Finals in Pennsylvania. In return, Boston gets the veteran Paul George along with two first and two second picks in the Draft. Brown will form a new super trio in the East along with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

: In a shocking blockbuster deal, the Boston Celtics sent the former MVP to the Finals in Pennsylvania. In return, Boston gets the veteran along with two first and two second picks in the Draft. Brown will form a new super trio in the East along with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Walker Kessler to Los Angeles Lakers : “The Lakers“ reacted aggressively to fill the void under the basket. They acquired defensive center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal. Kessler agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract. Utah will receive two unprotected first-round draft picks (2031 and 2033) and the right to trade picks. The Lakers' current core is formed around Kessler, Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves, who re-signed for $185 million.

: “The Lakers“ reacted aggressively to fill the void under the basket. They acquired defensive center from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal. Kessler agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract. Utah will receive two unprotected first-round draft picks (2031 and 2033) and the right to trade picks. The Lakers' current core is formed around Kessler, Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves, who re-signed for $185 million. The End of an Era – LeBron James leaves LA: The four-time MVP has officially informed the LA Lakers that he will not return to the team for next season and is entering the market as an unrestricted free agent. Media outlets overseas are already reporting that Philadelphia is among the main candidates to attract him with its remaining budget.

Other Key Deals : Тари Ийсън остава в Хюстън Рокетс с нов 5-годишен договор за 81,5 милиона долара. Тобиас Харис преминава в Сан Антонио Спърс за 2 години и 31 милиона долара. Мичъл Робинсън подсилва Бостън Селтикс с 3-годишен контракт на стойност 47,4 милиона долара. Маркъс Смарт се съгласи на 2-годишен договор с Хюстън Рокетс за 13 милиона долара. Били Донован влиза в щаба на Сан Антонио Спърс като първи асистент на Мичъл Джонсън.



Източник: Официалният портал на лигата NBA.com и спортните секции на The New York Times / The Athletic и Yahoo Sports