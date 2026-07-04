Levski has sent an offer of over 2 million euros for the Zambian national player

Levski has a new target from Hapoel Beer Sheva, claim the media in Israel, citing sources from the team's management from the Negev desert. They announced that the “blues“ have sent an offer of over 2 million euros for Kings Kangwa, writes “Mach Telegraph“.

The Zambian national player can play successfully both as a playmaker and as a striker. So he fits perfectly into Julio Velasquez's schemes. As is known, “Gerena“ is looking for another offensive player. In addition, he has solid experience in European tournaments, after being part of Red Star for nearly 2 seasons. According to the Israelis at “Gerena“ They are also giving him a solid salary, which will be about twice as much as he currently earns. It is believed to be around 750,000 euros.

„Beer Sheva acquired Kangua in the summer of 2024 from Red Star for only around 650,000 euros. If the offer is accepted, it will be a big financial gain for the club, but also a heavy professional loss just before the start of the season and the challenges in Europe“, claim the media in Israel. But Levski was not the only one. The Russian Lokomotiv Moscow and Rubin Kazan also showed interest in Kangua.

As is known, last summer Kagua was linked with CSKA. In addition, before him, the „blues“ targeted another Hapoel Beer Sheva player – Lucas Ventura. In the end, however, they gave up on him and focused on other players.