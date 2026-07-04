Gasper Turdin re-signed with Levski

PFK Levski and midfielder Gasper Turdin signed a new contract until the summer of 2028, the club announced.

Turdin joined the team in early 2025. The midfielder made his debut for Levski on February 15, 2025 in a 4:1 win over Hebar in Pazardzhik. On October 4, 2025, he scored his first goal for the club in a 3:1 win over Beroe at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium. So far he has played 53 games and scored 1 goal with the blue team. Champion of Bulgaria for the 2025/26 season.

PFC Levski would like to thank him for his professional attitude and wish Gasper Turdin many more victories and happy moments with the blue jersey.