CSKA defender Lumbard Delova will continue his career in Turkey

CSKA defender Lumbard Delova will continue his career in the Turkish Amedspor, claims RTK. The local media is categorical that there will be a transfer and the defender will join the team, which also features Bulgarian international Zdravko Dimitrov.

Other Turkish publications add that Delova already has a preliminary contract with Amedspor, Sportal.bg reported.

If the deal goes through, CSKA will receive 950,000 euros. This is exactly the buyout clause of the Kosovo international. The “Reds” have done everything possible to remove it through negotiations over the past 12 months, but have not been able to reach an agreement with Delova.

The Bulgarian Football Cup winner CSKA has signed right-back Tamimu Worou, the Benin national team's previous club Botev Vratsa announced yesterday.

"Tamimu Worou is moving to CSKA. Botev has reached an agreement for the transfer of the Benin national team to CSKA. Worou will play for the "red" on loan with an option to buy. The right-back arrived in Vratsa in the winter, playing 7 games and scoring 1 goal with the green team," the Vratsa administration wrote on social media.

The "Bulgarian Army" confirmed the transfer.