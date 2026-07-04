Brilliant Nikola Tsolov won the sprint at Silverstone

Nikola Tsolov won the Formula 2 sprint in Britain after a direct duel with title rival Gabriele Mini and topped the drivers' standings. The Bulgarian Campos Racing driver finished 1.2 seconds ahead of the Italian from MP Motorsport and recorded his fifth victory since the start of the season, and two of them have already been on Saturdays, BTA reported.

Tsolov made the best start in the top ten and quickly overtook Joshua Dirksen and Ritomo Miyata to climb to third place behind Rafael Villagomez and leader Gabriel Mini. At that very moment, however, the race was delayed for a long time due to a collision between Sebastian Montoya and John Bennett.

The race remained behind the safety car until On the seventh lap and only one after the restart, Tsolov managed to overtake Villagomez for second place. At that time, Mini was still in the lead, who had turned two best laps on the track and was 1.2 seconds ahead of the Bulgarian.

Tsolov fell for the first time to under a second behind Mini in the 14th of 21 laps and a series of attacks followed, one of which in the last meters was successful and the Bulgarian finished in first place. Thus, Tsolov tied with the Italian in the general classification, but took first place because of his most victories since the beginning of the season.

The main race for the British Grand Prix is on Sunday at 13:15 Bulgarian time. Tsolov will start from fifth position, and Mini - from tenth.