The goal for Nikola Tsolov and Campos Racing was to finish in the top 5, but instead the Bulgarian had an impressive race and won the Formula 2 sprint at "Silverstone". He started from sixth place, but on the last lap he overtook his main rival for the title Gabriele Mini, BTA reported.

"We didn't expect to win today, we just wanted to finish in the top 5. I made a good start, was aggressive and reached third place. After that it was difficult to overtake Gabriele, who was defending well, but in the end we won our fifth victory of the season. "We made a good step from yesterday to today," Tsolov told Diema Sport.

The Bulgarian also confirmed that the team plans to start the main race with soft tires and change them to hard tires during the race.

"If it's dry, the plan is to start with soft tires and then hard tires. Today our strategy worked and we will try to repeat it tomorrow," added the leader in the Formula 2 drivers' standings.

Nikola Tsolov won the Formula 2 sprint in Great Britain after a direct duel with title rival Gabriele Mini and topped the drivers' standings. The Bulgarian driver from Campos Racing finished 1.2 seconds ahead of the Italian from MP Motorsport and recorded his fifth victory since the start of the season, and two of them have already been on Saturdays.