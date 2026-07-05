The French national team managed to overcome Paraguay's tough defense and provocative behavior, winning 1-0 in an elimination match of the 2026 World Cup. The match was played at the "Lincoln Financial Field" stadium in Philadelphia in extremely difficult weather conditions and a temperature of 38-39 degrees.

In the first half, the "Roosters" dominated possession of the ball (over 70%), but had difficulty finding gaps in the well-organized South American "concrete". The Paraguayans, who sensationally eliminated Germany in the previous round, relied on defensive tactics with five defenders and a delay in the game. The first half ended without a single accurate shot on either goal.

The key moment in the match came after the break with Didier Deschamps' tactical changes. The entry of Desiree Duet moved the Europeans' attack. In the 67th minute, the young French footballer burst into the penalty area at speed, where he was tripped by Diego Gomez. Initially, Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev passed over the situation, but after reviewing with VAR, he awarded a penalty kick.

Behind the white spot stood the captain Kylian Mbappe, who coolly sent goalkeeper Orlando Hill into the opposite corner. This is his 7th goal of the tournament, which brought him level with Lionel Messi on the all-time scoring list. The goal was Mbappe's 19th in World Cups in his career.

The game became tense in the closing minutes, with Paraguay resorting to fouls and provocations in an attempt to throw the French stars off balance. Goalkeeper Hill made several more excellent saves against Mbappe in the 10-minute added time, preventing a more serious defeat. France held on to their lead and will face Morocco in Boston on July 10 in a semi-final clash.