Third consecutive championship victory: Nikola Tsolov dominates Formula 2

Nikola Tsolov won the Formula 2 British Grand Prix in dominant style and broke away from Gabriele Mini at the top of the standings. The Bulgarian driver of Campos Racing is on a streak of three consecutive championship victories, after recording his first one-two success this weekend, BTA reported.

Tsolov won from fifth place on the grid, after triumphing in the sprint from sixth position on Saturday.

Tsolov made another fantastic start and overtook three drivers in front of him, including the winner of the qualifying Rafael Camara, and only Kush Maini remained ahead of him. The two started on soft tires and changed them on lap seven, and the Indian came out of the pits with a half-second lead.

At the same time, the Bulgarian's rival Gabriele Mini started on hard tires, lost two positions to 12th and stayed on the track longer with the first set of tires.

Maini and Tsolov came out of the pits ninth and tenth respectively, and the Bulgarian did not need to risk overtaking the Indian, given Mini's position and the Italian's upcoming pit stop for a tire change. Tsolov, however, caught up with Maini on lap 19 and immediately began to attack him, and by lap 20 he was already ahead of him in eighth place.

Mini and everyone else made their stops until lap 26, when Tsolov led the standings. At that time, the Bulgarian already had a five-second lead over Mini, and Rafael Villagomez wedged himself in between the two after the pit stop. However, the Mexican was far behind Tsolov and the Campos driver won with a difference of 4.7 seconds.

Maini finished the race in third place, while Mini finished in sixth position and won only eight points against 25 for Tsolov. Thus, the Bulgarian's lead in the drivers' standings became exactly 17 points.