Jurgen Klopp has agreed to become the head coach of the German national team

Jurgen Klopp has agreed to take over the position of head coach of the German national football team, journalist Fabrizio Romano announced on his page on the social platform X, BTA reported.

The details of the long-term contract are still being discussed, but the decision in principle has been made.

Klopp is 59 years old, and his last club as a coach was Liverpool. The German coach managed the team from 2015 to 2024, leading them to the Champions League in 2019 and their first English title in 30 years in 2020. Liverpool also won the FA Cup and Super Cup in 2022, the League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, as well as the English League Cup again in 2024. In 2019 and 2020, Klopp was named FIFA Coach of the Year. After leaving Liverpool, the German became head of football operations at Red Bull; The details of his departure from his previous position are also being discussed.

From 2001 to 2008, Klopp managed Mainz, with whom he finished third in the second Bundesliga in the 2003/04 season, leading the club to the top flight for the first time in its history. From 2008 to 2015, he was head coach of Borussia Dortmund, with whom he won two German championship titles (2011 and 2012) and one German Cup (2012). In 2013, Borussia lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.