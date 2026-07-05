Levski begins its participation in the Champions League: the team flies on a charter flight to Banja Luka

The representative team of PFC Levski will depart on a charter flight to Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, July 6. The delegation of the “blues“ will be at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport at 8:45, the club announced.

"The official training of the team at the “Gradski“ stadium in Banja Luka on Monday, July 6th starts at 8:30 PM and will be open to media representatives in the first 15 minutes, and the press conference of head coach Julio Velasquez is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

The first match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League against Borac is on Tuesday, July 7th at 9:30 PM at the “Gradski“ stadium in Banja Luka", the club also wrote.

Levski is filing all its new additions for the matches with Borac Banja Luka - Reynaldo, David Kuso, Adrian Raichev, El Mehdi El Mubarik, Serginho and Alex Senteys. The injured Mazir Sula and Mustafa Sangare, as well as the third goalkeeper Ognyan Vladimirov, did not receive a filing for the first matches.