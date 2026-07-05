Moroccan fans riot in The Hague after victory over Canada

Moroccan fans rioted in the Netherlands after Morocco's 3-0 victory over Canada in the round of 16 of the World Cup, De Telegraaf reported on Sunday. A significant number of supporters took to the streets of several Dutch cities and the celebrations turned violent, BTA reported.

Bottles, eggs, stones and fireworks were thrown at police in The Hague. Two police officers were injured after being hit by flares. A special police unit was deployed to restore order.

A total of 29 hooligans were detained in The Hague, 25 of whom were released after paying fines.

A total of 10 people were arrested in Rotterdam and Dordrecht for causing disorder and using fireworks. Several of them tried to block the passage of fire engines and ambulances.

In Utrecht, fans set fires in several places and attacked police officers, but the suspects have not yet been arrested by the authorities.

Morocco will play France in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup. The match will be held on July 9 in Foxborough.