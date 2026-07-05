CSKA has signed a defender who played for Everton and CSKA (Moscow)

CSKA has signed Jean-Philippe Gbamin, the club announced.

Ivorian central defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin is CSKA's fourth new signing of the summer transfer window.

In addition to playing in the center of defense, he can also be used as a defensive midfielder. Gbamin arrives at the “army“ from French FC Metz, signing a two-year contract.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was born on September 25, 1995 in Côte d'Ivory Coast. His youth career was spent at Lens, and his debut in men's football was in 2012 with the club's second team.

Gbamin has extensive experience in strong European championships. In addition to Lens, he has also played for Mainz, Everton, CSKA (Moscow), Trabzonspor, Nantes, Zurich, Dunkirk and Metz.

In the summer of 2025, the defender signed with Metz, where he recorded 31 matches, 1 goal and 1 assist.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin also holds French citizenship. He has played for the various youth and youth national teams of France, and in 2017 he made his debut for the representative team of Côte d'Ivoire. He has a total of 24 matches for the national team of the African country.

CSKA welcomes Jean-Philippe Gbamin and wishes him many successes, victories and trophies with the red shirt, CSKA writes.