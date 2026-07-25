Somerville joins Al-Hilal, signs for 4 years

Dutch international Crescencio Somerville is officially a new addition to Al-Hilal. The Saudi club signed the 24-year-old winger from West Ham for a transfer fee of 80 million euros, although until recently the player was linked with a move to Roma, reports Sportal.bg. Somerville arrived at West Ham in the summer of 2024 for around 30 million euros, but stayed with the “Hammers“ for only one season. Despite his short stay, he attracted the interest of a number of European giants. In addition to Roma, there was also interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, but Al-Hilal managed to beat the competition with an extremely tempting offer to both the English club and the player himself.

The Saudi team officially confirmed that Somerville had signed a four-year contract. The deal was finalized at the team's training base in Austria, where Al-Hilal is conducting part of its summer training, Sportal.bg adds.

With his transfer worth 80 million euros, Crescencio Somerville ranks second among the most expensive Dutch footballers in history. The only player ahead of him remains Frenkie de Jong, for whom Barcelona paid 86 million euros to Ajax in 2019.

Al-Hilal's new signing arrives in Saudi Arabia after an impressive performance at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where he recorded two goals and two assists.