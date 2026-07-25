Germany's new national coach Jurgen Klopp used his first press conference to send a clear message to the media. He said he accepted the job with great enthusiasm but insisted his personal life and family would remain out of the public eye, Reuters reports.
Klopp stressed he would not tolerate invasion of the personal space of his loved ones and warned that this was a condition without which he would not be able to carry out his duties calmly. The former Liverpool manager explained that he accepted the position not because of personal ambitions, but because he believes he can help German football return to the top of the world. The German federation expressed full support for the new coach and announced that it had given him full confidence in building the new national team, Euronews also reports.
Klopp warns media: My family must stay out of the spotlight
Coach stresses he will not tolerate invasion of personal space
Jul 25, 2026 09:17 40
Germany's new national coach Jurgen Klopp used his first press conference to send a clear message to the media. He said he accepted the job with great enthusiasm but insisted his personal life and family would remain out of the public eye, Reuters reports.