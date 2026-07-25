Klopp: I want people to be happy again when they watch Germany

The new German coach Jurgen Klopp said that his main goal is to restore the identity and confidence of the Bundesteam. During his official presentation, he emphasized that the German national team must play bold, attacking and energetic football that brings joy to both the players and the fans.

„I want people to be happy again when they watch Germany. We have talented players and we must build a team that is recognizable with its style“, said Klopp. He added that he also intends to pay serious attention to the development of young players, who will be the backbone of the national team in the coming years. The new coach will debut in charge of Germany in September in the Euro 2028 qualifiers, El País reports.