Real Madrid has made an official offer to sign RB Leipzig winger Jan Diomande, reports Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish giants have offered 90 million euros plus another 10 million euros in bonuses for the rights of the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international. However, the offer was immediately rejected with a laugh by the German club, which is demanding a transfer fee of over 100 million euros, BTA also reports.

According to the information, negotiations between the two clubs are continuing, but no agreement has been reached at the moment. There is also interest in Diomande from European club champion Paris Saint-Germain, who are also trying to negotiate his transfer from Leipzig.

Last season, the young footballer played 33 games in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals, becoming one of the brightest figures in the German team.

In the new season, Real Madrid will be led by Jose Mourinho, who insists on seriously strengthening the team. The “Whites“ are looking for changes in the squad, after losing to Barcelona in the battle for the title in Spain in the last two years.