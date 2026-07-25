Manchester City prepare new contract for Rodri

Manchester City management has begun negotiations with Rodri to sign a new long-term contract, reports The Athletic. The Spanish international remains one of the most important figures in Pep Guardiola's squad, and the club wants to put an end to speculation linking the midfielder with Real Madrid.

The new contract will make Rodri one of the highest-paid players in the team and will keep him at the "Etihad" at least until the summer of 2031. Negotiations are expected to be completed before the start of the new Premier League season.