Sinner and Djokovic to miss Montreal

World No. 1 Yannick Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will not participate in this year's ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal, which will be held on hard courts between August 2 and 13, BTA reports.



The Italian, who recently triumphed with the title at “Wimbledon“, has decided to prioritize recovery and his physical condition before the final phase of the season. For his part, Djokovic continues to carefully plan his program, with his main goal being to be in optimal shape for the US Open.



“These last-minute withdrawals create challenges for the tournament. "We respect the decisions of the players, because the calendar is extremely busy, and health should always come first," the tournament organizers commented.



In addition to Sinner and Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz will also not participate in the tournament. The Spaniard continues his recovery from a wrist injury that took him off the courts in April.