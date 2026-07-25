Dimitar Mitkov heads to Indonesia

Bulgarian striker Dimitar Mitkov will continue his career at Indonesian Madura United, reports BTA. The 26-year-old footballer arrives at his new club after a stay at Kazakhstan's Ordabasy. “Hello, fans of Madura United. I am very happy to become part of your family. See you soon“, Mitkov told the official website of the Indonesian club.

The striker is a former youth international of Bulgaria, and during his career he defended the colors of Ludogorets, CSKA 1948, Lokomotiv (Sofia), Spartak (Varna), Botev (Plovdiv) and the Russian Rubin Kazan.

Madura United welcomed their new addition with a message on social networks: “The wait is over. Dimitar Mitkov will provide us with strength, class and determination in forward positions. We are not here just to play, but to conquer.“

Last season, Madura United finished 14th in the Indonesian league standings and hopes to improve their performance in the new campaign by signing the Bulgarian striker.