Brazil dethrones Italy in the League of Nations

The Brazilian women's national team qualified for the final of the League of Nations in volleyball after defeating the reigning champion Italy 3:2 (21:25, 25:21, 26:24, 21:25, 15:12), reports Sportal.bg. The dramatic semi-final was played in Macau, China.

After the Italians won the first game 25:21, the Brazilians, led by José Roberto Guimaraes, turned the tide of the match, winning the next two games 25:21 and 26:24. “Squadra azzurra“ brought back the intrigue after taking the fourth set 25:21, and the winner had to be determined in a tiebreak.

In the decisive fifth game, Brazil led from the beginning and despite Italy's attempts to equalize, the South Americans maintained their lead. Ana Cristina and Rosamaria Montibelar (No. 7) brought key points, and Diana Duarte's block secured the first match point. In the end, Brazil closed the tiebreak with 15:12 and ended the series of world and Olympic champions.

In the final, the Brazilians will face the winner of the second semi-final between Turkey and China.