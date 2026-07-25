Rafael Leao is in Brazil training with Corinthians

Rafael Leao continues to be one of the big transfer topics of the summer. The Milan striker is currently in Brazil, where he is keeping fit with a training program at the Corinthians base, but this is not related to a possible transfer or change of club, writes “Sky Sport Italia”. The Portuguese international received special treatment from the Brazilian giants, who welcomed him to their training center and gave him a personalized shirt with his name and the legendary number 10. Corinthians published photos of Leao from the training session and described his visit as a special moment for the club.

However, the future of the 26-year-old footballer at Milan remains in question. Leao is expected to join the “Rossoneri“s training on July 29, but he himself admitted that he had already spoken to the club about the possibility of seeking a new challenge after seven seasons at “San Siro“.

“I have already spoken to the club about the possibility of trying a new experience. I don't know if that will happen. On July 29 I have to go to camp and while I'm there I will give my best as a sign of respect for the shirt that has given me so much“, Leao said on the Brazilian podcast “Podpah”.

The Portuguese stressed that Milan has played a huge role in his development as a footballer and a person.

“Milan has helped me a lot in every way. But in life you have ambitions for other things too. If the opportunity arises, I will consider the options, but at the moment I am a Milan player“, he added.

There is interest in Leao from several European clubs, with Milan valuing the striker at around 60 million euros. However, there is currently no official offer that has satisfied the Italian club, and the management of the “Rossoneri“ wants the situation to be resolved as soon as possible to avoid tension around one of their most valuable assets.