Nikola Tsolov is to blame for the sprint crash

The Bulgarian Formula 2 driver Nikola Tsolov was penalized by the stewards after the end of the sprint race for the Hungarian Grand Prix, gong.bg reported. During the race, the “Campos“ driver came into contact with Sebastian Montoya's car in the first corner. After analyzing the video recordings, the footage from the on-board cameras, GPS data and hearing the two drivers and their teams, the stewards determined that the Bulgarian driver was to blame for the incident.

As a result, Tsolov received a 10-second penalty. As the penalty could not be served within the sprint race, in accordance with Article 39.3(b) of the FIA Sporting Regulations it was converted into a five-place grid penalty for the next race.

The Bulgarian driver will therefore start the main race on Sunday from 12th position, while the drivers who finished behind him in the qualifying standings will move up one place.