Darina Naneva misses the European Volleyball Championship due to injury

The central blocker of the Bulgarian women's national team Darina Naneva is out of the squad for the upcoming European Volleyball Championship due to an injury. The championship will be held from August 21 to September 6 in Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Turkey, BTA reported.

After medical examinations and imaging diagnostics, inflammation in the lower back area was found, which is causing discomfort to the athlete. On the recommendation of the medical team, Naneva must undergo a period of recovery and rest in the next two weeks, which will not allow her to participate in the national team's preparation and participation in the championship in a timely manner.

After a conversation between Darina Naneva, coach Marcello Abbondanza and the coaching staff, it was decided that the athlete would be released from the national team's training camp in order to focus on her recovery.

At the same time, another of Bulgaria's national players - Miroslava Paskova, has already successfully undergone surgery on her left knee, which was performed after the end of the national team's participation in the League of Nations. After the surgical intervention, Paskova visited the national team hotel to be with her teammates and wish them success in their preparations for the European Championship.

Despite health problems, Paskova remained available to the national team until the end and played in the Nations League matches, demonstrating professionalism, dedication and strong character.

"The Bulgarian Volleyball Federation wishes Darina Naneva and Miroslava Paskova a speedy and full recovery and expects the two players to return to the court as soon as possible", the headquarters wrote on their official website.