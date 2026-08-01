BFU swaps two matches from the First League championship due to Panathinaikos training

The BFU Sports and Technical Committee swapped the places of two matches in the program of the 4th round of the efbet League, in order to find a place for the official training session of the Greek giant Panathinaikos (Athens), which is coming to Sofia for a rematch in the third round of the UEFA Conference League tournament.

Thus, the match between Septemvri and CSKA is moved to Sunday, August 9, as on Monday the 10th, the "Clovers" will hold an official training session at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski", BTA reported.

CSKA (Sofia) uses the facility for its home matches while the construction of the new "Bulgarian Army" stadium is underway, but CSKA 1948 plays its matches in Europe at "Vasil Levski". It is for this reason that PAO wants to exercise its right and hold an official training session there.

The first match between the two teams in the third round of the third UEFA tournament is on August 5 in Athens, and the return match is on the 11th in Sofia.



Decision of the STK of August 1, 2026:

Due to the employment of Nat. V. Levski stadium, related to the participation of Bulgarian teams in European tournaments, namely an official letter from Panathinaikos, in which the club stated its desire to hold its official training session the day before the match, despite the initial refusal to communicate with the BFU.

Following UEFA regulations, in coordination with the Bulgarian Professional Football League and Nova Broadcasting Group, the BFU Sports Committee makes the following change to the program of the 4th round of efbet League:

* The match between the teams of PFC "Septemvri" and PFC "CSKA" will be held on 09.08/Sunday/2026 at 21:15, instead of 10.08/Monday/2026.

* The match between the teams of PFC "Botev" Plovdiv and FC "Spartak 1918" Varna will be held on 10.08/Monday/2026 at 21:15, instead of 09.08/Sunday/2026.