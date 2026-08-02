Cherno More's head coach Ilian Iliev admitted that his team lacks class in the final phase after the 0:1 loss to Botev (Plovdiv) in a match from the third round of the First League. Thus, the "Sailors" remain without success since the beginning of the new season, BTA reported.

"The result is leading. I congratulate Botev for the victory. We entered the match better. Botev's players were more nervous. We created several dangers, but we were unable to finish them. After the penalty, the hosts calmed down. We lack a little class in the final phase - in the last thirty meters. We have some people who need to enter the team faster because they were late with their preparation. These are our reserves. We have to continue working to develop," said the coach of the "Mariners" after the match.

"We played with a team that has greater resources than us. Our goal and program is such that we have to forget the match today, learn the lessons and correct our mistakes. I also told the players that they have to go out on the field with self-confidence," said Ilian Iliev.

With a penalty goal by Asen Chandarov, Botev (Plovdiv) reached a minimal victory with 1:0 as the host of Cherno More in a match from the third round of the First Football League. The midfielder of the “Canaries“ scored from the penalty spot against his former team in the 24th minute, after being fouled in the penalty area by Mohamed Ashi, thus bringing the “yellow-blacks” first success since the start of the new season.

Thus, Stanislav Genchev's students now have four points to their credit, while the "sailors" remain without success in their first three matches and have only one earned point.