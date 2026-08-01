Champion Levski easily beat Septemvri

Champion Levski recorded a third victory out of three matches in the Bulgarian football championship, after winning 3:0 over Septemvri as the host. Akram Buras, Armstrong Oko-Flex and Serginho scored for the "Blues", who were holding a dress rehearsal before the first match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Kairat, BTA reported.

Head coach Julio Velasquez surprised many with his starting lineup, starting with the solid starters Svetoslav Vutsov, Akram Buras and Reynaldo, but the rest of the heroes from Craiova also recorded minutes as substitutes.

The first half passed with the "Blues" dominating, who got their first accurate shot through Reynaldo, but he sent the ball straight into the hands of Vladimir Ivanov. The first clear position came after half an hour of play, when David Kuso made a good breakthrough from the right. He returned to Assen Mitkov and the midfielder hit the left side post, and the ball fell back into the feet of the Angolan. However, he was not accurate in the addition.

Just a few minutes later, in the 34th minute, Levski reached its first goal. Alex Senteyes crossed from the left wing and found Akram Bouras in the penalty area, who tamed the ball on his chest. A precise shot followed, with which the Algerian midfielder scored his second goal since the beginning of the season. 1:0 was the final score for the first half for "Georgi Asparuhov".

Buras also got the first good opportunity in the second half. In the ninth minute, he was brought out alone against goalkeeper Vladimir Ivanov by his Algerian compatriot Mazir Sula, but his attempt to pass him was unsuccessful and the goalkeeper caught the ball. Soon after, head coach Julio Velasquez made substitutions and the last new addition to the "blues" appeared in the game - Heverton.

In the 72nd minute, Levski suffered a very heavy blow to their ambitions at the beginning of the season, when Akram Bouras was injured and forced off the pitch. Mehdi Mubarik came on in his place.

However, Levski did not relax and scored a second goal in the 76th minute. A cross from a corner kick reached Everton Bala outside the penalty area and he shot inaccurately, but towards Armstrong Oko-Flex. The Irish striker stopped the ball, turned towards the goal and fired instantly to beat Vladimir Ivanov for the second time. Just three minutes later, Heverton broke through from the right and crossed for Serginho, who was on target for 3:0. There were doubts about the goal, as Sebastian Wade played the ball for the last time and put it into his own goal.

The champions recorded a decisive victory and are now the sole leaders in the standings with two points ahead of CSKA 1948 and three ahead of Ludogorets, who have a game in hand.