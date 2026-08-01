Chelsea sign former England international Danny Welbeck

Chelsea have signed former England international Danny Welbeck, who last played for another Premier League team Brighton, the AP reported, BTA reported.

The 35-year-old striker, who has 42 caps for his country's national team, will head straight to Hong Kong to join head coach Xabi Alonso and his new teammates in their pre-season training.

“When you hear about interest from Chelsea, it's something that fills you with immense pride“, Welbeck said after signing a two-year contract.

“Knowing the history of Chelsea, this is a club that wants to win trophies and strives to do so every season. "It's a real honour to come to a club of this calibre, it's a really exciting moment. I'm ready to give everything I have for this club to make the Chelsea fans proud," he added.

The transfer fee for Welbeck, who joins new signings Morgan Rodgers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Giovanni Quenda at Stamford Bridge, was not disclosed.

Welbeck started his career at Manchester United and also had a five-year spell at Arsenal. He joined Brighton from Watford in 2020. The player has made around 400 Premier League appearances, Champions League experience and two World Cups.