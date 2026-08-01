UEFA to vote to remove Gianni Infantino

UEFA will vote to remove Gianni Infantino from the post of FIFA president if he refuses to resign, reports The Telegraph, BTA reported.

According to the publication, all 55 UEFA member countries will vote a vote of no confidence in Infantino. The Swiss has abandoned the plan to sell a share of the rights to the World Cup to private investors.

This proposal by the FIFA president was sharply criticized by UEFA, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). UEFA announced a boycott of FIFA tournaments and a loss of confidence in Infantino.

FIFA's plan called for the creation of a company to control the organization's main men's and women's competitions. According to Infantino, the creation of the FIFA Forward Enterprise would increase revenues for FIFA's member associations and contribute to the development of football worldwide.