Inter beat Manchester City on penalties

Inter defeated Manchester City on penalties in a prestigious pre-season friendly in Hong Kong. Regular time ended with a score of 1:1, after Benjamin Pavard equalized after a goal by Divine Mubama, BNT reported.

The match was a kind of repeat of the 2023 Champions League final. For the English team, this was the first match under the leadership of new manager Enzo Maresca, and the goalkeeper was Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the third minute, Francesco Pio Esposito missed an excellent opportunity to give Inter the lead, after intercepting a low cross, but sending the ball wide of the goal.

A little later, Josep Martinez intervened decisively after a shot by Tijani Reinders, but Manchester City still opened the score. Antoine Semenyo broke through on the left flank and passed to Divine Mubama, who scored from close range for 1:0.

Semenyo continued to cause problems for the Inter defense, but the Italian team managed to restore parity. Donnarumma initially saved Federico Dimarco's shot, but in added time Benjamin Pavard was flawless for 1:1.

After the break, Aleksandar Stankovic also made it difficult for Donnarumma with a powerful diagonal shot, and young Mattia Mosconi missed a good opportunity after a cross from Davide Fratesi.

Manchester City came close to another goal, but Ryan Ait-Nouri hit the crossbar after a corner kick. Later, Ryan McAidu also shook the goal frame with a dangerous diagonal shot.

In the final minutes, Inter went deeper in defense, relying mainly on counterattacks, with Leonardo Bovio also making a dangerous shot that was blocked at the last moment.

After no winner was awarded in regular time, it came to a penalty shootout, in which Inter proved to be more accurate and achieved success in the prestigious test against Manchester City.