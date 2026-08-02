Levski sold over 9,000 tickets for the match against Kairat

will be released for free sale.

Levski's management announced that it has sold over 9,000 tickets for the home match against Kairat Almaty in the Champions League qualifiers. More than 7,000 were purchased online, and over 2,000 at the box office.

In the last few hours, over 200 email addresses with spelling errors in the domains (for example, gmail.bg, abv.bh and others) were manually corrected. Additionally, over 700 emails were sent to season ticket holders who corrected their data after 30.07.

We remind you once again to check all folders in your email. In many cases, email service providers classify messages differently and they may automatically end up in folders such as “Spam“, “Promotions“, “All Emails“ and others, the club announced.

The ticket offices at “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium will be open today until 7:14 p.m. A supporter can also purchase tickets for their relatives or friends, as they need to provide their personal identification number and their season ticket card details.

Gold membership card holders will be able to purchase a ticket for the match on August 3 (Monday) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the ticket office on “Todorini kukli“ street or online in the Eventim system after entering the membership card number," Levski informed.

At 2:00 PM on Monday, the remaining number of tickets for the match with Kairat will be released for free sale.