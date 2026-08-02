Russian woman becomes youngest WTA tournament finalist in 7 years

Russian Kristina Lyutova became the youngest tennis player in the last seven years to qualify for the final of a WTA tournament, after eliminating the American of Uzbek origin Elvina Kalieva 7:5, 6:1 and will compete for the title in Memphis (prize pool 283,347 dollars), BTA reported.

Her opponent in the last match of the competition will be Czech Daria Vidmanova, who defeated the experienced Mexican Renata Sarasua 6:3, 6:3.

In 2019, at 15, the then American Coco Gauff won the title in Linz (Austria), and now Lyutova – 229 in the WTA rankings, could be next. And after her success today, the first thing she did was hug her entire family in the audience at the Leftwich Tennis Center: her mother, her father and her younger brother.

“Honestly, I'm still thinking about all this that's happening. But I felt that it would come sooner or later in my career,“ said Lyutova, who will face Darya Vidmanova on August 2. “I trusted the moment. I trusted fate. And I just worked and worked. Nothing else.“

Vidmanova was born in Moscow but represents the Czech Republic internationally. She managed to make the most of her tall frame (193 cm) and made Sarasoa look foolish with some smashes and light passing shots. And she hopes that these strengths will bring her even more benefits later in her career.

Lyutova will certainly be at least in the top 200 of women's tennis tomorrow.