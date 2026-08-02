"No one should control football": CONCACAF sharply criticizes Infantino

CONCACAF - the confederation uniting the football federations of North and Central America and the Caribbean, sharply criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his leadership. The organization stated that they no longer have confidence in the current management of the world football headquarters and demanded serious changes, BNT reported.

The reason for the position was FIFA's project to sell minority shares in a new company that was supposed to manage the organization's commercial rights and tournament activities, including the world championships. According to CONCACAF, such an initiative is "a symptom of a leadership that no longer puts football first".

The plan provided for federations that support the project by September 19 to receive a bonus of $20 million. However, instead of support, the proposal provoked strong resistance. First, UEFA declared itself categorically against it, and was later joined by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF.

Under pressure from the three major confederations, Gianni Infantino announced that the project was being withdrawn and would not be put to a vote.

However, the 41 CONCACAF members stressed that the case is far from over.

"This recent unilateral and scandalous act of mismanagement and leadership follows a pattern of mistakes and similar behavior. A comprehensive review of this presidency is imperative. No one should control football," the confederation's official position reads.

The organization also expressed support for UEFA's position, which insists that those responsible for the project face consequences.

"The unity demonstrated by our member associations this week confirmed that when we are guided by courage, integrity and good governance, the game will remain where it belongs - in the hands of football, not a single person", CONCACAF also said, concluding with the categorical message: “We no longer trust this leadership.“