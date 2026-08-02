Kairat Almaty will be deprived of a large part of the support of its supporters in the home match against Levski in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Kazakh champion will host the Blues in Turkestan after being unable to use its stadium in Almaty due to a concert by the American artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, reported "Tema Sport".

The new host is located about 830 kilometers from Almaty, which seriously hinders Kairat fans from traveling to the match. About 800 supporters of the local champion are expected to attend the “Turkestan Arena“ on August 11, and they will be transported in an organized manner by 20 buses, ASnews.kz reports.

The contrast is huge compared to Kairat's previous home match in the European tournaments. The second qualifying round second leg against Omonia Nicosia gathered 19,135 spectators in the stands.

Kairat has already put tickets on sale for the match with Levski, with prices ranging between 1,500 and 5,000 Kazakhstani tenge, which is approximately 2.75 to 9.18 euros.