Ludogorets is preparing a transfer bomb with a Maltese international. “Mach Telegraph“ claims that the “Eagles“ are very close to striker Ilyas Chuaref, who is currently owned by the Swiss Sion. However, the deal is very complicated, because the main figure in it is also Ludogorets striker Kwadwo Dua.

According to the information, the two clubs are planning to exchange their strikers, and Ludogorets will also receive additional money. Ilyas Chuaref is rated by the football portal “Transfermarkt“ to 4,000,000 euros, while the price of Kwadwo Dua has dropped to 2,000,000, but despite this, Sion's bosses have agreed that the Ludogorets player is of a higher level and therefore they are willing to pay more. We recall that Dua was part of the Swiss national team, but a series of injuries reduced both his form and his price.

By the way, Ilyas Chouaref was born in Châteauroux, France. He grew up in the school of the local team of the same name, for whom he also made his debut in men's football. In 2022, Chouaref, whose mother is Maltese and because of this he is currently part of the island country's national team, moved to the Swiss Sion on a free transfer. For this team, he played 167 matches, in which he scored 26 goals and recorded 28 assists.