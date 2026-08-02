Nesterov became the singles champion of a tennis tournament in Denmark

Bulgaria's national Davis Cup player Pyotr Nesterov won the singles title of the clay tournament in Gentofte (Denmark) with a prize fund of 30 thousand dollars, BTA reported.

The number 2 seed Nesterov defeated the leader in the scheme Carl Emil Overbeck (Denmark) in the final with 3:6, 6:3, 6:1 in an hour and 53 minutes.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian lost the first set after conceding one break in the sixth game, but then completely dominated the court. He led 4:1 in the second part, lost the next two games by 4:3, but won the next two and after 6:3 tied the score in the sets. The national team took a 3:0 lead in the decisive third set, and after 3:1, made a new series of three consecutive game wins and closed the match.

This is Nesterov's ninth singles title from tournaments on the World Tennis Tour, three of which were won this year.

Next week he will participate in the "Challenger 50" tournament in Plovdiv. In the first round on the courts of the "Lokomotiv" TC, he will face Lorenzo Angelini (Italy).

At the previous tournament on this circuit in Plovdiv in June, Nesterov reached the semifinals.