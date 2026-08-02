La Liga demands Gianni Infantino resign as FIFA president

The president of the Spanish La Liga, Javier Tebas, has called on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to resign over the scandal with the World Cup investment company and other management issues, BTA reported.

"Infantino should not continue to be at the helm", he wrote on social media.

"The fact that FIFA has withdrawn its proposal to privatize its competitions is good news. But it would be a big mistake to think that this has solved the governance problem. The confederations, associations, leagues, players... should not be satisfied with this withdrawal and consider the matter closed. The problem is much deeper," he said.

Infantino announced on Saturday that a plan to allow private investors to buy shares in a new company to control FIFA's commercial rights and tournament operations had been shelved.

The decision came after a fierce backlash, culminating in UEFA threatening to boycott FIFA events if the scheme went ahead, and rejections from other confederations meant Infantino had no support for the plans.

Tebas also said the investor saga was "just the tip of the iceberg" as problems also included the overturning of a red card for US international Folarin Balogun at the World Cup following interference from US President Donald Trump, with whom Infantino is close, ticket prices for the World Cup and other "unilateral decisions" such as those for new competitions and formats.

"The problem is in the governance model that concentrates power, reduces checks and balances and isolates those who are directly affected by its decisions. For all these reasons, I believe that Gianni Infantino should not continue at the helm of FIFA", said Tebas.

"World football needs new leadership that can modernize its governance, restore institutional trust and build future solutions, coordinating them with the participating countries after assessing their sporting, economic and social impact, and not imposing them unilaterally", he concluded, quoted by DPA.