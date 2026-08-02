The leader of the Bulgarian national volleyball team, Alexander Nikolov, finished as the number 1 scorer in the Nations League tournament. He finished with a total of 278 points in Bulgaria's matches, BTA reported.

Even more impressive is that this achievement comes despite Bulgaria not participating in the final phase in China.

This is another individual success for Nikolov, who was number 1 in points at the World Championship last year, as well as in the Italian Volleyball Super League.

Poland successfully defended its Volleyball Nations League title after a 3-2 victory against the USA (25:21, 23:25, 25:27, 25:23, 15:10) in the final, played in Ningbo, China.

The success in the competition is a record third for the world ranking leader and second in a row after last year's triumph. Thus, Poland is the only team to have won three Nations League titles, with one silver and three bronze medals. The USA, on the other hand, is stumbling on the last step of the tournament for the fourth time after silver medals in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

With their success in the third place match, the Slovenian team won their first Nations League medal, beating Japan 3:1 (25:21, 26:28, 25:22, 25:22), stopping the Asians on their way to a third medal of the competition.

The European team made more unforced errors than their opponent in the match, 33 to 23, but compensated for this with a strong offense with 62-52 successful attacks, as well as a better defensive game with 10 to 5 successful blocks.