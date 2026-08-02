Juventus paid 30 million euros for 18-year-old Bosnian footballer

Italian football giant Juventus officially announced the signing of teenager Kerim Alajebgovic from German Bayer Leverkusen, BTA reported.

The 18-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international has signed a five-year contract, and according to DPA, the amount paid for the transfer is 30 million euros.

Alajebgovic began his career in the academy of his hometown team Cologne before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. The "Aspirins" sold him to Red Bull Salzburg last summer, but took advantage of a buyout clause a month ago for 8 million. The youngster, who plays mainly as a left winger, has not played a single match for Leverkusen's men's team, and Juventus have promised him a starting role - something he would not be guaranteed in the Bundesliga team.

Kerim Alaibegovic scored 13 goals in 44 games for Salzburg last season, while he has already made 14 appearances and scored two goals for his country, including four appearances and a goal at the World Cup earlier this summer.

The Bosnian is the fifth new signing for the "Bianconeri" during the summer transfer window, following striker Lois Openda, who was subsequently loaned to Olympique Lyonnais, attacking players Jeff Ekhator and Jeremy Boga, as well as right-back Zeki Celik.