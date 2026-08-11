Levski has signed a young goalkeeper from Dimitrovgrad

The Capital Grand Levski officially secured the services of promising young goalkeeper Alex Koinov, announced his previous club Dimitrovgrad 1947.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper will be integrated into the reserve team of the “blues“, where he will continue his professional development.

The young goalkeeper Alex Koinov had an excellent campaign last season in the Southeast Third League, demonstrating enviable reflexes, confidence and character under the goal frame. The management of the third division team expressed their pride in the transfer and wished the young footballer health, hard work and countless saved balls on the way from Dimitrovgrad to „Gerena“.

Koinov is a junior at the Brigada (Dimitrovgrad) school before joining the men's team of FC Dimitrovgrad 1947. The new goalkeeper of Levski II has a chance to make his official debut with the blue team on August 15, 2026. Then the team faces the second team of Septemvri (Sofia) in a match from the third round of the Southwestern Third League.

The information about the finalization of the transfer was officially disseminated by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) and the leading sports media in our country.