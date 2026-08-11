Coaching show after the College drama

A dramatic clash with five goals and two electric shocks marked the end of the 4th round in the efbet League.

The Plovdiv Botev Plovdiv defeated Spartak Varna 3:2 at their stadium “Hristo Botev“. The hosts decided everything before the break with three quick goals, by Franklin Mascotte, Assen Chandarov and Samuel Kalu. In the second half, the “falcons“ showed their teeth and returned to the match through Tsvetelin Chunchukov and Ahmed Ahmedov, but this was not enough to get the point.

After the match, the two coaches expressed radically different emotions on Diema Sport.

Stanislav Genchev: We did what we did in the previous matches

The head coach of the “Canaries“ Stanislav Genchev was pleased with the victory, but criticized the relaxation of his players after the break.

“The first half was close to perfect, we scored 3 goals, but the second gave us a good lesson on how not to behave when we are leading in the score. It could have played a bad joke on us. I am sure it will not happen again. We did what we did in the previous matches. Every match we create enough chances. We managed to score three goals. This is good for us, for the team, for self-confidence“, Genchev told Dsport.bg.

He added that the three individual mistakes cost the calmer end of the match, but he believes in the qualities and potential of his players.

Yasen Petrov: A timid first half, we were like at a disco

On the other hand, Spartak Varna coach Yasen Petrov looked for the reasons for his team's first loss since the start of the new season in First League. Outside of football arguments, he humorously comments on the problems with the stadium's lighting.

„It was a bit like being at a disco - the electricity goes out, then comes on. A timid first half for us. We had chances, although we conceded goals, we failed to convert them. Botev scored a great goal, but we also made a big mistake at the corner. We were timid, insecure and with low self-confidence. This is our first away game of the season, a wonderful stadium and a great atmosphere to play in, apart from what happened with the electricity," Petrov said in an interview, quoted by Sportal.bg.

He and his staff also faced personnel problems hours before the match - Georgi Trifonov underwent emergency wisdom tooth surgery, and the defender Grunchov has been ruled out due to a high temperature, which necessitated urgent changes in the lineup.

The situation in the efbet League after the 4th round

After this dramatic match, both teams now have an equal number of points in the standings:

Spartak Varna: 7 points (first defeat of the season)

7 points (first defeat of the season) Botev Plovdiv: 7 points (equal in terms of indicators with the opponent)

The thriller under the hills proved that the battle in the elite of Bulgarian football will only become more contested and unpredictable.