CSKA is preparing to part ways with four players

The CSKA management is planning serious outgoing transfers before the summer transfer window closes.

Head coach Hristo Yanev has decided to part ways with at least four players who are not part of his long-term plans. The news about the transfer purge in the “Borisova gradina“ was first reported by the sports daily “Tema Sport“ and confirmed by leading sports publications in our country, including Webcafe.bg and Topsport.bg.

The main reason for the personnel change is the looming busy fall for the “Army“. The team has a comfortable 3:0 lead against Maccabi Tel Aviv and is very close to participating in the main phase of the European tournaments. This requires optimizing the squad and freeing up the salary budget in order to attract at least three new players in whom the club is interested.

Who are the four players leaving the “Bulgarian Army“?

According to information from Football24.bg, among the sure-fire departures is Spanish defender Adrian Lapeña. The defender, who wore the captain's armband last season, lost the trust of the sports and technical management back in the spring. He was linked with a transfer to the Spanish Ceuta, but it is very likely that his contract will be terminated by mutual consent.

The other two who disappointed with their performances are the wing players Leo Pereira and Alejandro Piedraita, who arrived at the beginning of the year. They never managed to establish themselves in the Yanev's tactical setup, which in Europe relies on a scheme with three central defenders and midfielders.

The fourth on the list of outgoing transfers is the young talent Georgi Chorbadzhiyski. Although he recorded minutes as a reserve in the victory over Septemvri, the youth international cannot guarantee himself regular participation. The most likely scenario for him is a loan transfer to another elite club, where he can gain the necessary playing experience.

The parting with these players is expected to become a fact before the transfer window for Bulgarian clubs closes on September 8. At the same time, CSKA is already working on the incoming selection, with the main goal being to attract the 24-year-old French winger Noah Fattar from Boulogne, as well as a new central defender.